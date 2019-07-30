HeidelbergCement earnings hit due to asset sale in Ukraine

HeidelbergCement’s (OTCPK:HDELY -3.6% ) profit fell by 33% Y/Y in 1H to €435M due to non-recurring effects related to the divestment of its assets in Ukraine.

Revenue rose by 3% to €4.9b, with sales volumes of cement fell 4% to 32.4Mt and ready-mixed concrete sales volumes grew by 3% to 13.1Mm3

The company says that in general, the market dynamics weakened slightly, however was able to improve Q2 result; good margins in Asia, as well as Western and Southern Europe, more than compensated for the weaker business due to adverse weather conditions in North America and the Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin Group area.

The company expects expects that the favourable development of energy costs in Europe, North America, and Asia, especially in Indonesia, will contribute positively to the result in 2019.

Anticipates a rise in sales volumes for the core products cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete, and adjusted profit for 2019 to increase moderately (+3% to +9%).

