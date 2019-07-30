Laredo Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETLaredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)LPIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.24M (-39.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, lpi has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.