Sirius XM +1.2% amid Q2 beat, raised 2019 revenue outlook

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 1.2% after Q2 earnings where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines and raised full-year guidance.

Big gains came from the Pandora Media acquisition. Pro forma revenues rose 9%; as reported, a big burst in advertising helped pace revenues to a 38.5% gain.

Net income fell to $263M from $293M.

EBITDA grew 22% to a record $618M, with margin up 330 basis points to 31.2%.

Revenue breakout: Subscriber, $1.54B (up 17.9%); Advertising, $358M (up 662%).

The company raised its 2019 revenue guidance to approaching $7.8B (pro forma) and boosted EBITDA expectations to $2.35B.

It reiterated guidance on net subscriber additions and free cash flow. It sees self-pay net sub additions approaching 1M and free cash flow of about $1.6B.

