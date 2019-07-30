Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.19M (+14.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vnda has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.