Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.19M (+14.4% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, vnda has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Now read: The Pharma Scoop: Vanda Meets Endpoints, Aratana To Be Acquired, Einhorn Invests In NeuBase »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on VNDA