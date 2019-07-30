Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+69.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ar has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.