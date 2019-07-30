Flowserve Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fls has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.