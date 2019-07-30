Olin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (-10.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oln has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.