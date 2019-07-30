Pilgrim's Pride Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ppc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.