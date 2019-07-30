Qualys, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)QLYSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.54M (+15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, qlys has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.