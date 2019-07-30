Altice USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+215.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, atus has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.

