Ribbon Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)RBBNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.43M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, rbbn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.