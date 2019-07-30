Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.