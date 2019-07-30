iRhythm Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)IRTCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.89M (+40.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, irtc has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.