Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)ALSNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $688.08M (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, alsn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.