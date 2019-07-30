PRA Health Sciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $764.95M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, prah has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.