Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)ETDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.2M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, eth has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.