CGI Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.22 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.15B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gib has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.