Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)HOLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.91M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, holx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.