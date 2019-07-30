Baker Hughes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETBKRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.81B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHGE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.