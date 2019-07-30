Peabody Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-74.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BTU has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.