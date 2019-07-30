Apollo Global Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+111.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.72M (-23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.