LSB Industries moves (LXU +25.7% ) as the company significantly improved Q2 results on Y/Y basis, despite the continued impact of bad weather in the Midwest on demand from agricultural markets

Net sales increased 18% to $121.5M, as agricultural products volume increased 14% to 260,912 tons, primarily due to jump in Ammonia sales volume, partially offset by lower Urea ammonium nitrate.

The company witnessed mixed product pricing as UAN prining increased 11% $198/ton, while HDAN prices were down 2% to $248, largely due to higher imports, and agricultural ammonia increased 13% to $357.

Industrial products sales volume expanded 31% to 109,916 tons.

Posted net income of $6.6M, a turnaround from loss of $27.5M last year; adjusted EBITDA increased 71% to $30.5M

