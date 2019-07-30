Nutrien CEO sees big corn rebound in 2020, setting up strong ag year

Nutrien (NTR +7.9% ) expects U.S. farmers to plant as many as 95M acres of corn next year, the most in seven years, after a frustrating year of floods, CEO Chuck Magro says.

The wet conditions left millions of acres unplanted across the U.S. farm belt but have lifted corn prices and given farmers incentive to sow more next year, Magro said during today's earnings conference call.

"2020 is setting up to be a very good agricultural year," Magro said, citing crop pricing futures as well as "some of the business we're seeing in crop protection [products]" in Q3.

Chicago December corn futures trade today as high as $4.21/bushel, up more than 10% from a year earlier.