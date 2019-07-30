United Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (-37.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.26M (-25.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.