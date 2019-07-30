Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)SPRBy: SA News Team
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.