Northern Dynasty skies as EPA scraps Pebble Mine restrictions

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +6.7% ) surges as much as 14% on word that the Trump administration has scrapped restrictions blocking the company's Pebble Mine in Alaska.

The EPA says the Obama-era water pollution restrictions led to an unfair veto of the mining project based on outdated assumptions about the mine's design and its risks to the area's wild salmon fishery.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to decide on whether to authorize the project next year, but the EPA's action allows the agency to collaborate with the Corps during the permitting process.