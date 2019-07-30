Sally Beauty Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $986.27M (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.