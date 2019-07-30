Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)GLDDBy: SA News Team
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.65M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLDD has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.