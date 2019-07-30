Ares Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)ARESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.41M (+47.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.