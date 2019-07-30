M.D.C. Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $727.2M (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, MDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.