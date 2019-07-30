Lam Research Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)LRCXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.43 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (-24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
