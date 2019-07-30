Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.72M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
