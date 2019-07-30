Nevada casinos post strong June numbers

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue shot up 11.6% in June to $1.04B.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 17.7% during the month to $617M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was up 13.0% to $23M. Boulder casino gaming win was up 9.5% to $67M.

Total slots win across the state was 7.31% higher to $637M off a win percentage of 6.7%.

Games and tables win increased 19.0% to $405M off a win percentage of 16.7%. Baccarat gaming recovered with a 114% jump to $158M during the month.

Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.7% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +0.2% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +2.7% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.6% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.7% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +8.1% ) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +0.1% ).

