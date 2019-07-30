What the Street expects from Apple's Q3

Apple (AAPL) reports Q3 results after the bell today with analysts expecting $53.39B in revenue with $2.10 EPS.

Consensus revenue breakdown: iPhone, $26.31B; iPad, $5.17B; Mac, $5.45B; Wearables, Home, and Accessories, $4.82B; Services, $11.68B.

Gross margin is expected at 37.6% versus the 37-38% guidance and operating expenses at $8.72B.

Q4 guidance estimates: Revenue, $60.9B; gross margin, 37.8%; operating expenses, $8.75B.

Potential color: Apple could comment on its global settlement with Qualcomm or more recent $1B acquisition of Intel's smartphone modem business.

Rewind: Last quarter, Apple reported Services strength and an upside outlook. On the call, execs revealed that the iPhone revenue decline was significantly smaller in the last week's of the quarter due to trade-in and incentive programs and price cuts.