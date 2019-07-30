Whiting Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)WLLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $452.02M (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.