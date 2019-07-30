Eversource Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)ESBy: SA News Team
- Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ES has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.