Kinross Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $820.97M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KGC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.