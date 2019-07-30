Churchill Downs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)CHDNBy: SA News Team
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (-64.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $469.85M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.