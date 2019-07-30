Murphy USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (-7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MUSA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.