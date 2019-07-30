AMC Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $783.03M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.