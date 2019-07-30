Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)LNCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.