Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-51.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210.42M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.