Granite Construction as Q2 charges set to wipe out projected profit

Granite Construction (GVA -19% ) plunges to three-year lows after warning Q2 results will include $104M-$108M in after-tax charges, or $2.20-$2.30/share, resulting in a loss of $2.05/$2.10/share, vs. analyst consensus estimate of a $0.78 profit, on revenues of $785M-$790M, vs. $956M consensus.

GVA says the charges are related to additional large project writeoffs due to schedule delays and a significant amount of disputed work, as well as an unfavorable court ruling on a project dispute.

GVA also says it has accelerated its strategic review of the Heavy Civil Operating Group.

In reaction to the news, B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $41 price target, cut from $53.