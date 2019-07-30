Antero Midstream Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)AMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.69M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.