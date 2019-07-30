Holly Energy Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.07M (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.