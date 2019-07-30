Procter & Gamble confident on Gillette despite huge writedown

Procter & Gamble (PG +4.3% ) took an impairment charge of $8B in FQ4 to account for the adjusted value of the Gillette's intangible assets and goodwill amid some currency devaluations.

Despite the huge writedown, P&G execs are confident on the direction of the grooming business.

"You've got here a business with a very broad global footprint, and particularly with the year that we have just been through, that impacts that value assessment," notes CFO Jon Moeller.

Gillette has also increased competition from Dollar Shave Club and Harry's.

