Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.