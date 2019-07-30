OneMain +17% after special dividend; BTIG boost PT

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) surges 17% after the consumer finance company declared a $2.00 per share dividend.

Q2 consumer and insurance adjusted EPS of $1.62 beat the consensus of $1.34; compares with $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 C&I originations totaled $3.9B, up 21% from $3.2B a year ago.

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna boosts his price target to $46 from $43; implies a 29% upside potential vs. July 29th close.

In addition, OMF boosted guidance for FY2019 receivables growth range to 8%-10% from 5%-10% and introduced a net charge-off range of 6.1%-6.3% from below 6.5%.

Bologna contends that OMF has "an impressive core business that generates a significant amount of cash flow, which supports strong earnings growth over the next few years and should allow the company to narrow its current valuation gasp compared to consumer finance peers."

SA's Quant Rating is Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating is slightly lower at Outperform (10 Buy, 5 Outperform, 2 Hold).