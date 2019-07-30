Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)VACBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+86.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VAC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.