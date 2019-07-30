The Cheesecake Factory Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETThe Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)CAKEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $612.16M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.